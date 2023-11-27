Local News Sparks fly at South Station after debris collides with wires Amtrak said the bright display caused about 10 minutes of delays for commuters.

Overhead wires caused a cascade of sparks at South Station in Boston on Sunday, causing a short delay to service, officials said.

Amtrak officials confirmed that a piece of debris fell and collided with the overhead wires. One rider took to social media to show the bright display of sparks.

“This does not seem normal!” X user Adriana Lacy wrote.

I have no idea what is going on at south station right now, but this does not seem normal! Overheard the police say that they’re going to send a dog out to explore cc @universalhub pic.twitter.com/pE1SsZy7uS — Adriana Lacy (@Adriana_Lacy) November 26, 2023

The incident caused about 10-minute delays while crews addressed the issue, Amtrak said.

The MBTA referred questions to Amtrak for comment, but they alerted multiple delays for trains around South Station on X, affecting the Franklin Line and Needham Line.

Update: Franklin Line Train 2706 (12:12 pm from Forge Park/495) is operating 25-35 minutes behind schedule between Back Bay and South Station due to fire department activity. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) November 26, 2023