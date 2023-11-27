Sparks fly at South Station after debris collides with wires

Newsletter Signup
Overhead wires caused a cascade of sparks at South Station in Boston on Sunday, causing a short delay to service, officials said.
Amtrak officials confirmed that a piece of debris fell and collided with the overhead wires. One rider took to social media to show the bright display of sparks.
“This does not seem normal!” X user Adriana Lacy wrote.
The incident caused about 10-minute delays while crews addressed the issue, Amtrak said.
The MBTA referred questions to Amtrak for comment, but they alerted multiple delays for trains around South Station on X, affecting the Franklin Line and Needham Line.
