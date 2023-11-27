Local News Two dead in Dorchester motorcycle, pedestrian crash One victim was pronounced dead on scene, police said, and the second victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Two people died in a motorcycle and pedestrian crash in Dorchester on Saturday night, Boston police said.

Officers responded to reports of an accident in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and American Legion Highway at 10:44 p.m., Officer Michael Torigian said in a phone interview with Boston.com.

One victim was pronounced dead on scene, Torigian said. The second victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, he said.

The investigation is still ongoing.