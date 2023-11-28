Local News Authorities investigating suspicious death of woman in New Hampshire Officers responded Tuesday to a residence in Goffstown.

Authorities are investigating what they say is the suspicious death of a woman in a New Hampshire home.

Officials with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit responded to the scene at a residence in Goffstown on Tuesday.

“Responding officers have determined that there is no threat to the general public,” the AG’s office said in a brief statement.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.