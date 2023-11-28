How to help the 29 people who lost their homes in a Dorchester fire

Newsletter Signup
After a six-alarm fire in Dorchester displaced 29 people from two multi-family homes on Ellington Street, a group of local leaders is collecting donations to help those who have lost their homes.
As the fire blazed on Saturday, the Boston Fire Department posted videos and photos on X, formerly Twitter, showing the two homes engulfed in smoke and flames. The fire reportedly started at the back of 21 Ellington Street and jumped next door to 19 Ellington Street.
All 29 residents had to be evacuated and one had to be hospitalized, the Boston Globe reported. No further information about that person’s condition has been released.
City Councilor Brian Worrell, State Representative Christopher Worrell, the Dorchester-based nonprofit The Boston Project, and Thumbprint Realty are collecting donations for the displaced families. They posted a list of requested items on X, including items like adult and children’s clothing and shoes, diapers, and baby formula.
Donations can be dropped off at Thumbprint Realty’s 472A Washington Street office in Dorchester, or at the Worrells’ shared offices at 5 Erie Street.
There is also an option to donate money to the displaced families via The Boston Project by using this link and selecting “Ellington Street Families – House Fire” from the drop-down menu.
“We’re gonna try to meet every need that the families have, whether it’s housing, food, and just wrapping our arms around his family, especially around the holidays,” Councilor Worrell told the Globe.
