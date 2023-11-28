Local News Man charged with fatally shooting his father in Wareham Robert Gomes III pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and was held without bail.

A Wareham man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he shot and killed his father Monday afternoon.

Robert Gomes III was arraigned Tuesday in Wareham District Court where he pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, firearm armed assault to murder a person 60 or over, assault and battery with a firearm, and other gun-related charges, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. He was ordered held without bail.

The DA’s office said Wareham police received several 911 calls around 3:35 p.m. on Monday reporting a shooting at 1146 Main St. At the scene, officers found a man outside the back porch steps of the house suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as 61-year-old Robert Gomes Jr., according to the DA’s office.

Prosecutors said investigators recovered shell casings and a black duffel bag containing a “ghost gun” with an obliterated serial number at the scene. Investigators then sought and obtained an arrest for the victim’s son, Gomes III, and he was taken into custody.

According to the DA’s office, the next court appearance for Gomes III will be Dec. 27.