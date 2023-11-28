Two cars crash through former Boston Market in Saugus

Newsletter Signup
Two vehicles flipped into a former Boston Market in Saugus Monday night after a man crashed into a parked car, police said.
Saugus police said a 62-year-old man from Boston driving a Volvo crashed into a unoccupied Toyota Prius around 7:23 p.m. on Monday, and both vehicles flipped into the restaurant at 168 Broadway. A dramatic photo shows the two overturned vehicles inside the building’s storefront.
The man driving was the only person involved in the crash. He was transported to a medical facility with non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation showed the Volvo was traveling very quickly going northbound on Route 1 when it left the roadway and struck the parked car, Saugus police said.
Saugus police said the driver is facing pending charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating with a suspended license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and possession of a class A substance, which the police said they believe is fentanyl or heroin.
The man will be expected in court as the charges are filed.
