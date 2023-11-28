Local News Cannonballs unearthed in Waltham and safely removed, crews say The discovery of 13 cannonballs prompted a large police and fire response. Massachusetts Department of Fire Services

More than a dozen cannonballs were discovered in Waltham on Monday, prompting a large response of police and fire crews, officials said.

The Waltham Fire notified the state that construction workers had uncovered what appeared to be unexploded cannonballs in and around old pipes at 43 Foundry Ave., according to the state Department of Fire Services.

The DFS said 13 cannonballs were found and removed after bomb technicians determined they were safe to move. They were taken to another location and countercharged.

The state police’s bomb squad, ATF officials, and the state Hazmat teams were all on site. The Hazmat team responded to address potential environmental hazards, but the site was cleared, DFS said.

DFS said military ordnances sometimes turn up at former industrial locations and in the homes of veterans, but that cannonballs are a rare find.

Some nearby buildings and a shopping plaza were also briefly evacuated before the scene was deemed safe, Waltham fire said.