Local News 1-year-old girl injured in 495 crash last Friday has died State Police said they are investigating the crash to determine if the driver will face criminal charges.

A 1-year-old girl has died from injuries sustained in a car crash on Interstate 495 in Andover.

A State Police spokesperson said the infant was pronounced dead on Sunday.

The crash occurred Friday, just after 3:30 a.m. The driver of a 2017 Toyota Camry traveling north on I-495 lost control of the vehicle, at which point the car went onto a grassy medium and drove down the embankment before hitting a tree.

The infant was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, then transferred to a Boston hospital by helicopter for life-threatening injuries. The driver, a 33-year-old woman, also had minor injuries that were treated at Lawrence General.

Authorities have not released many details in the case, but said in an email that they are working “to determine whether the operator of the Camry will face criminal charges.” On Friday, State Police said distracted driving was a possible cause of the fatal wreck.

It isn’t immediately clear the relationship between the victim and the driver.