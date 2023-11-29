Local News 14-year-old allegedly brought loaded gun to South Boston school School staff recovered the firearm from a backpack. Lights flash atop a police car. Matt Rourke/AP

A teen who allegedly brought a fully loaded gun to school in South Boston was arrested on Tuesday, Boston police said.

The 14-year-old boy was pulled out of class at UP Academy Charter School when officials “became aware that a student might be in possession of a firearm,” the police said in a statement.

Staff of the school on Dorchester Street then recovered a firearm from his backpack. No one was injured during the incident.

The teen was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of a gun on school grounds. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

UP Academy Charter School serves around 220 students in grades 6-8.