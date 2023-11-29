Local News Authorities investigating apparent murder-suicide in Marlborough Investigators say a 29-year-old man shot and killed his 28-year-old girlfriend before taking his own life.

Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide inside a Marlborough home on Wednesday morning.

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said Marlborough police responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Rice Street around 10:05 a.m. At the scene, first responders found two women and a child who told officers their roommate had been shot inside the home.

Inside, police found the roommate, 28-year-old Kethlen Paula Alves Trindade DaRocha, and 29-year-old Marlon Moreira Costa, also of Marlborough, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the DA’s office said.

The initial investigation indicates that DaRocha and Costa were dating, according to the DA’s office. Investigators determined that on Tuesday night, Costa allegedly threatened DaRocha at his home and she returned to her residence on Rice Street on Wednesday morning. Just before 10 a.m, prosecutors allege Costa forced his way through a window of DaRocha’s home, threatened her, and then allegedly shot her before turning the gun on himself.

The investigation into fatal shootings is ongoing, according to the DA’s office.