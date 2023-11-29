Local News Man wanted in connection with fatal N.H. shooting arrested in Malden Police said Giovanne Morris, 31, attempted to elude police by jumping from one balcony to another on the fifth floor of an apartment building.

A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last week in New Hampshire was arrested Tuesday in Malden by state police and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

State police said investigators determined that 31-year-old Giovanne Morris, whose last known address was in New Hampshire, was staying at an apartment at 244 Kennedy Drive in Malden. Morris was wanted as a fugitive out of New Hampshire on a charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, a charge that police said stems from the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Carlos Rodriguez of Manchester on Nov. 18 near the Red Arrow Diner.

Police said when law enforcement officers knocked on the door of the Malden apartment building on Tuesday, announcing themselves, Morris went onto the balcony of the fifth floor apartment and jumped to the balcony of the adjacent apartment.

“His jump was observed by officers positioned on a perimeter outside the building,” police said. “The arrest team then made entry into the original apartment, went to the balcony, and gave Morris verbal commands to surrender peacefully. Eventually, he did so.”

He was arraigned in Malden District Court as a fugitive from justice.