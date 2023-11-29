Local News New Hampshire woman’s death being investigated as a homicide Linda Tufts, 70, was found dead in her home on Tuesday.

Authorities have confirmed that the death of a woman in Goffstown, New Hampshire, on Tuesday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide.

Goffstown police officers responded to a single-family home in the town around 2:20 p.m. where, inside, they found the body of 70-year-old Linda Tufts and an active fire, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. Officers extinguished the fire and, while conducting a safety check of the residence, also found the 70-year-old’s son, 47-year-old Thomas Humphrey. Humphrey was hospitalized for treatment of apparent self-inflicted knife wounds, according to authorities.

The mother and son lived in the residence where they were found, according to the AG’s office.

An autopsy determined that the cause of Tufts’s death was multiple stab and incised wounds.

“The manner of her death was homicide,” the AG’s office said. “The investigation into the circumstances of Ms. Tufts’ death remains active and ongoing. Based upon the investigation conducted to date, investigators believe that all relevant parties have been identified, and that there is no threat to the general public.”