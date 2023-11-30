Local News 21-year-old allegedly steals, crashes ambulance from Gardner hospital Harrison Barjolo is facing multiple motor vehicle and assault and battery charges. Stock Photo

A Spencer man was arrested after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a Gardner hospital and fleeing from police Wednesday evening, officials said.

21-year-old Harrison Barjolo reportedly got into an ambulance at Heywood Hospital and drove away around 5:40 p.m., Gardner police said. While en route to the scene, police located and pursued the ambulance.

While fleeing, Barjolo allegedly struck another vehicle and continued on; a Gardner police officer stopped to attend to the scene of the crash. Other agencies pursued the ambulance until Barjolo ultimately returned to the hospital, police said.

Boston NBC 10 reported that the chase went through several towns and shared a video of five law enforcement vehicles pursuing the ambulance.

Once back at Heywood Hospital, Barjolo allegedly crashed the ambulance into some barriers outside the ambulance bay before fleeing into the hospital’s emergency department. He was arrested and taken into custody there.

Barjolo is facing a list of charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and other motor vehicle charges. He’s also facing multiple assault and battery charges.