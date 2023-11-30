27-year-old woman killed in Central Square shooting identified

Newsletter Signup
Authorities have identified the 27-year-old woman killed last week in a shooting in Cambridge’s Central Square.
Danasia Greene, of Cambridge, was pronounced dead at a Boston hospital after police found her and a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds next to a black Tesla near 10 Magazine St at about 12:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. The man was also taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.
Authorities said Thursday “investigators have made some progress” but said the investigation is still “active and ongoing.”
