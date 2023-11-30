Local News What to know about the Boston Common Christmas tree lighting The tree will be lit Thursday night. The Boston Common Tree Lighting ceremony on Dec, 3, 2015. Olivia Spinale / Boston.com

Boston’s official Christmas tree will shine bright for the 82nd year during the Boston Common Tree Lighting, taking place on Thursday night.

Channel 5 will broadcast the event, which will include dignitaries and celebrities, music, pyrotechnics, giveaways, refreshments, photo-ops, a visit from Santa, and, of course, a massive tree provided by the Province of Nova Scotia.

“The Boston Common Tree Lighting has always been a special tradition kicking off Boston’s holiday season, and I’m grateful for Nova Scotia’s generous gift as we continue to honor our enduring friendship,” said Mayor Michelle Wu, in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome residents and visitors to the Common this winter with a symbol of the compassion and community spirit that the holiday season brings.”

Ahead, find out details about this year’s festive event.

When and where is the tree lighting?

Thursday, Nov. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. on Boston Common, adjacent to the Visitor’s Information Center at 139 Tremont St.

How big is the tree?

The tree is a 40-year-old, 45-foot-tall white spruce donated by Bette Gourley of Stewiacke, N.S., and her family.

Who will be there?

Mayor Michelle Wu, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, and the Boston Parks and Rec Department will kick off the ceremony, and Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour, WCVB Channel 5’s CHRONICLE co-anchors, will host the live broadcast beginning at 7 p.m.

Just before 8 p.m., Santa Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will join Mayor Wu on stage for the lighting.

What is the entertainment?

Entertainers at this year’s ceremony include singer, songwriter and four-time Grammy Award winner PJ Morton of Maroon 5; hip hop, R&B, and Gospel artist O’Sound Lee; the Flutie Foundation’s Spectrum of Sound choir; Celtic supergroup Còig from Nova Scotia; and cast members from “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”

Guests can also take part in photo-ops, giveaways, and enjoy refreshments while supplies last.

Holiday lights throughout both Boston Common and the Public Garden will light up in sequence and the show will close with a pyrotechnic display by Pyrotecnico. After the ceremony, Commonwealth Avenue Mall will be lit as well.

What is the history behind the tree?

For the 52nd year, Nova Scotia has gifted Boston a tree as a thank you for relief efforts following a Dec. 6, 1917 explosion of a ship in Halifax Harbor. After the explosion, Boston sent a train loaded with supplies and emergency personnel to Nova Scotia within 24 hours of the disaster.

How to help those in need

The Home for Little Wanderers, the nation’s oldest child welfare organization, will collect toys and other items for its “Big Wishes Gift Drive” at the tree lighting and various locations around Greater Boston through Dec. 21. Last year, the organization provided more than 2,100 gift cards and essential items for families and more than 3,000 holiday wishes for at-risk children.

