Local News Anonymous person cashes in on $25 million scratch ticket sold in Fall River However, the winner chose to take the $16.25 million lump sum over the $25 million paid over time. Mass Lottery

A lucky person cashed in on a $25 million instant lottery ticket on Wednesday, winning the state’s largest scratcher prize, Mass Lottery said.

The winner, with a little extra cash one day, purchased a $50 “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” instant ticket at Red’s on Brayton Avenue in Fall River. The person won Mass Lottery’s largest instant “scratch and win” prize.

However, the winner chose to take the $16.25 million lump sum over the $25 million paid over time.

The $25 million prize is the second grand prize ever won in Mass Lottery’s first $50 instant ticket.

The check was accepted by the Percy Law Group 2023 Lottery Trust-19 of Taunton, who are employed by the client to keep their identity unknown.

Thomas Percy represents the trust, and he said the client is a family person.

“Our client is a humble and honorable person of previously limited means in life who fully intends to use the winnings to better the lives of family and friends,” Percy said in a statement to Boston.com.

Red’s, a liquor store, will also receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.