Local News Woman seriously injured by piece of metal that flew through her windshield in Weston Police are still investigating the incident but said it's possible the piece of metal came from a commercial truck. A piece of metal hit a windshield and sent a woman to the hospital, Weston police said. Courtesy of Weston Police Department

Police are investigating after a piece of stray metal damaged a few vehicles and even put a woman in the hospital with a head injury on Thursday afternoon.

Weston Police Department Chief Denis Linehan said the metal crashed into a 35-year-old woman’s car windshield and hit her in the head at about 1 p.m. on Route 20 in Weston. She had deep, serious cuts to her head and was taken to Lahey Hospital.

There were two other people in the backseat of her car, but Weston police said no one else was injured.

Linehan said the incident happened near Linwood Avenue at a time of day when the roadway is quite busy.

“Honestly, on scene we thought that we were going to have a fatality,” Linehan said in an interview with The Boston Globe. “This operator is extremely lucky. Everybody is lucky.”

But the piece of metal did damage to her vehicle as well as others — both directly and indirectly. Police said another driver had a flat tire and told authorities that debris hit their vehicle.

Authorities believe the piece of metal hit the car with the flat tire, causing the debris to go airborne before it was lodged into the windshield.

When the metal hit the windshield, the driver reportedly slammed on her brakes and then was rear-ended by another car.

Police told NBC10 that it’s possible the flying piece of metal came from the undercarriage of a commercial truck.