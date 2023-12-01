Local News Worcester woman fends off alleged armed home invader with broom The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Gibbs Street, according to Worcester Police.

Using a broom stick, a Worcester woman fended off an armed man who was trying to break into her home Wednesday, police said.

Worcester Police were called to an address on Gibbs Street on Nov. 29 just before 3 a.m. for a report of an attempted break-in. When they arrived, Worcester officers saw a woman yelling out of a window, saying “He’s trying to get inside!” according to police.

Oniz Janniere, 32, of Fitchburg was found outside. He was detained as officers investigated.

Multiple residents in the area were looking out their windows and doors because of Janniere’s “tumultuous” behavior, an officer wrote in a statement of facts filed in Worcester District Court.

Police determined that Janniere was allegedly trying to enter the home of a stranger. The woman had opened the door and saw him trying to enter, so she pushed him with a broom stick and told him to leave, police said.

After the woman locked the door, Janniere allegedly kept trying to enter the home. Police said they found two double-edged knives on Janniere as they arrested him.

He was charged with attempted armed burglary, two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace. Janniere was arraigned in Worcester District Court later on Wednesday. He did not post bail and remains in jail, according to court documents.