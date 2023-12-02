Local News Unexpected cattle call on a baseball field in West Bridgewater Police encountered this small group of cattle on a field in West Bridgewater.





Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

MOO DUNIT

You never know what you’ll encounter in the darkness of night as an officer of the law. Such was the case Nov. 20 in West Bridgewater, when police had a chance meeting with some rather large livestock on a baseball field in town. The department shared a photo on Facebook of an officer shining a flashlight on cattle on the ball field. “Nothing to see here, Officer,” police wrote (in the voice of the animals). To which the officers responded: “It’s too early for baseball tryouts, fellas.”

NOT SO SNEAKY

On Nov. 5, Bridgewater police received a call from a man at a laundromat who reported that someone stole his sneakers from a washing machine. But fast footwear or not, the alleged thieves did not make a clean escape. Police said they were identified, the stolen items were returned to their rightful owner, and charges would follow.

