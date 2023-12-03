Local News ‘Just go around me’: Bike lane note raises ire in Roxbury One commenter wrote, “X-D steal the wheels from the passenger side and add a note that says, "No worries, you're a bike now, welcome to the lane.”

Of all the bike lanes in all of the gin joints in all the world, this Bostonian chose to park in this one.

A Reddit post is going viral after a parked car was found in the bike lane in Roxbury, adorned with a note reading, “I don’t care that I’m in the bike lane. Just go around me!!” and was swiftly reported in the BOS311 app.

The comments from fellow Bostonians tell the all too familiar tale of Boston’s car and bike conflict.

The BOS311 app is used to report non-emergency municipal services. In this case, it was used to report “illegal parking.”

Advertisement:

One commenter wrote, “X-D steal the wheels from the passenger side and add a note that says, “No worries, you’re a bike now, welcome to the lane.”

Boston is expanding their bike lane network, according to the city of Boston’s website, by creating more biking routes with a separation between the cars on the road and traveling lanes for bikers.

These “most comfortable” bike lanes include quick-build and full-build separated bike lanes as well as bike lanes on roads with little traffic.

Bike use overall in the city has increased, with the average daily number of bike trips per 1000 people rising from 26 to 35 between 2019 and 2022, according to Axios Boston.