Response to bat call earns Wrentham cop ‘Batman’ moniker

This Wrentham cop has gained a new nickname after being called in for a nighttime animal-related emergency.
A video on Facebook has gone viral following Officer Jonathan Coliflores’ skill at coaxing a bat into a container, landing him with the nickname “Batman.”
“I’ve never been to a bat call before. I was just hoping it wasn’t going to bite her, the homeowner, or me,” said Officer Jonathan Coliflores in an interview with WCVB.
The video was taken by Officer Kailey Roy who told the station she “went to it because I need to see this happening.”
“His cautioned approach, textbook transfer from towel to Tupperware, and steady walk as if carrying a bomb, was most impressive,” Police Chief Bill McGrath wrote on the Facebook post.
