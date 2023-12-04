Local News 2 killed in head on wrong-way crash on I-395 in Webster Authorities are investigating the crash that left a 31-year-old man and 35-year-old woman dead on Saturday.

Authorities are investigating a wrong-way crash on I-395 in Webster that left a man and a woman dead on Saturday night.

State police said the initial investigation indicates that around 10:17 p.m. on Saturday a GMC Sierra pickup was traveling north in the left lane of I-395 southbound, striking a Honda CR-V head-on that was driving south in the same lane.

Both drivers died at the scene, police said.

Police said Jordan Pimentel, 31, of Auburn, Massachusetts was driving the pickup truck; Kayla Morey, 35, of Dayville, Connecticut was operating the SUV.

NBC10 Boston reports that Morey was a fourth grade teacher at Putnam Elementary School in Connecticut.

“The investigation into the facts and circumstances of the crash, including why Mr. Pimentel was operating the wrong way and where he entered the wrong side of the highway, is ongoing,” police said.

The crash shut down I-395 south for about five hours, according to police.