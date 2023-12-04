Local News 80-year-old woman dies after becoming trapped under car in her North Reading driveway Investigators said the vehicle rolled backwards and struck her last Wednesday night.

An 80-year-old woman was killed last week in North Reading when she became trapped under her car after it rolled backwards in her driveway and struck her, according to authorities.

North Reading police responded to the report of a person trapped underneath a vehicle in the driveway near the corner of Fieldcrest and Hollywood Terraces around 7:48 p.m. on Nov. 29, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office said. First responders worked to free the woman, an 80-year-old woman whose name has not been released, from underneath her Buick.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the DA’s office.

During the initial investigation, authorities have determined that the unoccupied vehicle rolled backwards and struck the woman. The investigation into what caused the car to roll remains ongoing, according to the DA’s office.