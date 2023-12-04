Local News Authorities say stabbing death in Kowloon parking lot was ‘accidental’ Patrick Kenney Jr., a 42-year-old father of two from Milton, was found suffering from a knife wound outside Kowloon on Saturday night.

The death of a Milton man found with a knife wound in the parking lot of Kowloon Restaurant Saturday night was apparently accidental, authorities say.

Patrick Kenney Jr. was found suffering from a knife wound in the Kowloon parking lot off Route 1 North after 9 p.m., Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Saugus Police Chief Michael Ricciardelli said in a joint statement. The 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital a short time later.

“This incident appears to be accidental, and no additional parties are believed to be involved,” Tucker and Ricciardelli said. The Saugus Police Department and Massachusetts State Police detectives with the DA’s office are investigating.

Authorities say Patrick Kenney Jr. died at a hospital after he was found suffering from a knife wound outside the Kowloon restaurant in Saugus on Saturday night. Authorities say the incident “appears to be accidental.” – Kenney Family/Handout via The Boston Globe

Kenney’s father told WCVB that his son’s death was a freak accident; WBZ reported that Kenney was wearing a lanyard with a knife attached to it.

In a statement obtained by The Boston Globe, Kenney’s family called his death “a horrible tragedy” and asked for privacy.

“Our family is mourning the loss of Patrick, focused on his wife Lauren and two young children, and trying to make sense of this horrific tragedy,” their statement read, according to the Globe. “Patrick was a loving father and husband, brother, son and loyal friend to many.”

The Wong family, which owns Kowloon, told WCVB that they have known Kenney and his family for years and consider them loyal customers.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family. Nothing else matters at this time,” the restaurant said in a statement to WCVB. “We ask that people don’t jump to conclusions until an investigation is completed.”

Saturday’s incident came less than two weeks after a brawl broke out at Kowloon the night before Thanksgiving. Four have been charged in connection with the fight.