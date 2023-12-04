Boston police search for suspects in Mission Hill assault and robbery

Newsletter Signup
Boston police are searching for four suspects in connection with random attacks in the Mission Hill area on Friday.
Police said suspects attacked several people and robbed one victim, taking his cellphone. Police released photos of the suspects and asked anyone with information to contact investigators.
Police described the suspects as:
Suspect 1: Light skinned male, wearing a blue/maroon Nike hooded jacket, white hoodie underneath, light colored pants with dark “S” on right leg red “M” on left, and white sneakers
Suspect 2: Short light skinned male, with dark curly hair, wearing a dark hoodie, and light jeans
Suspect 3: Light skinned male, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants with rips, and white sneakers with black on outer
Suspect 4: Black male, wearing a black hooded puffer coat, navy hoodie, navy sweatpants, and white/gray New Balances
Anyone with information is being asked to contact detectives at (617) 343-4275 or by contacting police anonymously through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
