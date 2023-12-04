Local News Boston police search for suspects in Mission Hill assault and robbery Anyone with information is being asked to contact police. Boston police

Boston police are searching for four suspects in connection with random attacks in the Mission Hill area on Friday.

Police said suspects attacked several people and robbed one victim, taking his cellphone. Police released photos of the suspects and asked anyone with information to contact investigators.

Police described the suspects as:

Suspect 1: Light skinned male, wearing a blue/maroon Nike hooded jacket, white hoodie underneath, light colored pants with dark “S” on right leg red “M” on left, and white sneakers Suspect 2: Short light skinned male, with dark curly hair, wearing a dark hoodie, and light jeans Suspect 3: Light skinned male, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants with rips, and white sneakers with black on outer Suspect 4: Black male, wearing a black hooded puffer coat, navy hoodie, navy sweatpants, and white/gray New Balances

Anyone with information is being asked to contact detectives at (617) 343-4275 or by contacting police anonymously through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Assigned to District B-2 Seek the Public’s Help to Identify the following individuals In an Aggravated assault and unarmed robbery https://t.co/TtsZ79lSt4 pic.twitter.com/7e6dc15PFm — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) December 4, 2023