Conn. man killed in rollover crash on I-495 in Haverhill

A 62-year-old man from Connecticut has been identified as the victim in a Friday afternoon crash on I-495 in Haverhill.
David Ziembko, of New Britain, Connecticut, may have suffered a medical event before the crash that claimed his life, state police said.
Police said Ziembko was traveling in the left lane on I-495 southbound around 2:54 p.m. on Friday when, just prior to the Route 97 overpass, his car drove off the road and onto the grass median, where it struck a guardrail and rolled over. The 62-year-old was extricated from the vehicle by first responders and transported to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
What caused Ziembko to drive off the road and the circumstances around the crash remain under investigation, but police said the initial investigation indicates the 62-year-old may have suffered a medical event before the crash.
