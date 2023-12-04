Local News Dedham liquor store worker assaulted and robbed by group A group of six to eight people attacked an employee at Total Wine in Dedham, police said.

An employee of a liquor store in Dedham was assaulted by a group of people Sunday night, police said.

A group of around six or eight people who “may have been refused service” Saturday returned to Total Wine Sunday evening to confront an employee, Dedham Police Chief Michael d’Entremont said in a statement.

Total Wine is located at 344 Providence Hwy, in the Dedham Mall.

The employee was assaulted outside the store as it closed around 8 p.m., d’Entremont said. One person displayed a knife, and the employee’s phone was stolen. The victim was evaluated by EMS and refused further medical assistance.

An investigation is ongoing. The victim’s name was not released.