Local News State Police announce sudden death of active-duty trooper A cause of death and funeral arrangement details have not yet been released. The State Police Academy graduation in 2021.

An active-duty State Police trooper who worked in the detective unit on the Cape and Islands died suddenly, according to a Facebook post from State Police on Saturday.

Sgt. Gregory Furtado was 41 and had been with State Police since 2006, when he graduated from the academy. A statement from the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office said Furtado led their Narcotics Task Force.

It wasn’t released as of Monday the trooper’s cause of death or when he died.

State Police said Furtado was a member of the 79th Recruit Training Troop, and he had a wife and children.

“They are in our prayers,” the State Police statement said. “Our thoughts, also, are with Sergeant Furtado’s brother and sister troopers. May the memories of him, and his life of service, sustain all who loved and knew him in the difficult days and weeks to come.”

ACTIVE-DUTY DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

SERGEANT GREGORY R. FURTADO



The State Police Association of Massachusetts regrets to announce the sudden passing of our member, Sergeant Gregory Furtado, of the 79th Recruit Training Troop, currently assigned to Cape & Islands State Police… pic.twitter.com/UjZBTgVqCb — State Police Association of Massachusetts (@MSPTroopers) December 1, 2023

The State Police Association of Massachusetts, the union that represents state troopers, said in a statement on X that funeral arrangement details were not yet available. The union will distribute the information once it can be released.

“For now, our thoughts are with Sergeant Furtado’s wife, children, and coworkers as well as their family and friends as they process this tragic loss,” the union said. “Troopers from our Employee Assistance Unit are available, and we encourage any members struggling with his loss to reach out.”

Boston.com reached out to State Police and the union for updates Monday morning but did not hear back in time for publication.

Other police departments and a local union also expressed their condolences after the news of Furtado’s sudden death, including Dennis and Orleans police and the Boston Police Detectives Union.