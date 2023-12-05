Local News 17.6 inches of snow fell on the summit of Mount Washington “With the winds yesterday, the snow has drifted feet deep in places.”

The summit of Mount Washington was “glaringly white” on Tuesday following the winter storm that brought snow to much of northern New England.

The Mount Washington Observatory shared photos of the snowfall on social media, showing the facility’s weather tower “at the center of a glory earlier this morning before the stratus layer lowered and the summit fully cleared.”

“The summit finally broke out of the clouds this morning, being surrounded by a sea of clouds and glaringly white after the 17.6 inches of newly fallen, fluffy snow from the latest winter storm,” the observatory wrote. “With the winds yesterday, the snow has drifted feet deep in places.”

The early December winter storm dropped a mix of rain and snow to parts of northern New England on Monday, knocking out power to thousands in Maine and Vermont.

Several locations in New Hampshire and Maine saw more than a foot of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service Gray.

“After a few days of snow we’ve had a good start to the snowpack,” the service said.

After a few days of snow we've had a good start to the snowpack across the mountains with Mount Washington receiving 17.6 inches of new snow. Here's a look at the snow totals over the past 2 days. #NHwx #MEwx pic.twitter.com/HwtAPxuWlM — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) December 5, 2023