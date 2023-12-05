Local News Previously abandoned, emaciated dog is now hale, hearty, and ready to be adopted "These days, Dobby is a 55-pound lap dog living the good life in his foster home with his 2 doggy foster brothers, and has even lived successfully with cats in the past!" Dobby, a 1-year-old mixed-breed dog who was found severely emaciated this summer, is now at a healthy weight and ready to find his forever home. Animal Rescue League of Boston

Months after authorities found him severely emaciated near a park in Dorchester this summer, a young dog is finally at a healthy weight and ready to find a loving home just in time for the holidays.

The 1-year-old mixed-breed dog, now known as Dobby, weighed just 37 pounds when he arrived at the Animal Rescue League of Boston in mid-August.

He scored a 1 out of 9 on the body condition score chart at a veterinary exam after he was found and taken to the Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center. This scoring “represents the highest level of emaciation with ribs, lumbar vertebrae, pelvic bones and all bony prominences evident from a distance, no discernible body fat and obvious loss of muscle mass,” according to the ARL.

ARL’s Law Enforcement Department continues to investigate this case and seeks any information that could lead to prosecuting the person responsible for this animal cruelty.

Dobby also had urine-stained fur, mild dental disease, and a number of pressure sores, which indicates that he had been kept in a small space, the shelter said.

The ARL placed the young dog on a strict refeeding plan, which helped him safely gain 22 pounds over the past several months. Currently in foster care, Dobby now maintains enough weight to begin looking for his forever home.

“Despite everything he has gone through, Dobby has defined resilience and strength and has won the hearts of so many at ARL with his sweet and loving demeanor and is sure to be an amazing pet,” the shelter noted in a statement.

“These days, Dobby is a 55-pound lap dog living the good life in his foster home with his 2 doggy foster brothers, and has even lived successfully with cats in the past!” his adoption profile reads. “He always wants to be with his humans or animal friends. He walks well on leash and easily greets people and other animals. He is the sweetest boy and really wants to just curl up next to you at all times.”

Learn more about Dobby on ARL’S adoptable animals page.