Local News Authorities identify Mass. woman killed in Bahamas shark attack Lauren Erickson Van Wart, 44, was paddleboarding on Monday when she was attacked.

Authorities on Tuesday released the name of the Massachusetts woman who was killed in a shark attack while vacationing in the Bahamas.

Lauren Erickson Van Wart, 44, was identified as the victim in the shark attack by the The Royal Bahamas Police Force, according to a statement obtained by ZNS Bahamas.

Police previously said the victim in the attack was a tourist from Boston, but on Tuesday only identified Van Wart as being a Massachusetts resident.

Police have said that 44-year-old suffered serious injuries to the right side of her body when she was attacked while paddleboarding less than a mile off the western end of New Providence Island. She died at the scene, while the man she was paddleboarding with was not injured.

Advertisement:

It is not immediately known what kind of shark attacked Van Wart.