Local News Card skimmer found at another Market Basket, this time in Chelsea Market Basket said employees found a suspicious device at 4:24 p.m. and, after checking security footage, determined the device was placed at 4:18 p.m. Market Basket in Salem. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The Chelsea Market Basket is the latest grocery store to be affected by card skimmers, police said. This time, Market Basket said the skimmer was placed six minutes before it was located and removed.

Skimmers, devices surreptitiously affixed to payment terminals, can steal card details to send to a third party. Gas pumps, ATMs, and transit ticket dispensers are susceptible to skimming devices, Chelsea police said.

Market Basket said employees at the Market Basket on Everett Avenue found a suspicious device at 4:24 p.m. on Tuesday. After checking security footage, they determined the device was placed at 4:18 p.m.

“Market Basket has strong internal management systems in place and is aggressive in conducting multiple security checks daily to protect against credit card skimming devices that have been discovered at different retail stores throughout the region,” a spokesperson for Market Basket said.

According to the spokesperson, they have not received any information that customer private information was compromised “in this or the prior incident.”

Last month, skimmers were found at five Market Baskets in Concord and Nashua, N.H., as well as in Haverhill, Somerville, and Reading, Mass.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing.

“We have the device and are working with the Market Basket as well as our regional partners to see if the devices are related to other recent incidents,” Chelsea police posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

On Facebook, Chelsea police warned residents to remain wary at non-bank ATMs, especially if the keypad seems stiff or if a machine looks damaged or crooked. Police recommended using mobile wallets, paying inside at gas stations, hiding your pin when inserting your card, and checking bank accounts frequently.

“Above all, trust your instincts,” they wrote. “If you suspect foul play, or if you’re in doubt about the authenticity of a machine, use a different machine or payment method.”