Local News Driver killed in crash with utility pole, tree in Wellesley The crash occurred Wednesday morning on Route 9 westbound. Wellesley police

Authorities are investigating a crash on Route 9 in Wellesley that left one driver dead on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 911 call reporting the crash on Route 9 westbound near Cedar Street around 7:16 a.m., Wellesley police said. At the scene, police found that an SUV had struck a utility pole and then a tree, and the driver was unconscious and unresponsive.

The driver was transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital where they were pronounced dead at 8:10 a.m., police said.

“There was no one else in the vehicle, and it appears as if there were no other vehicles involved in the crash,” police said.

The initial investigation indicates that the vehicle was traveling westbound on Route 9 when it left the road, striking a utility pole and shearing it off at the base before continuing off the road and striking a tree where it came to a stop.

“Wellesley Police investigators will continue to gather information from the scene and from the vehicle to determine what happened,” police said. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Police said several utility crews responded to the scene to replace the utility pole and secure the power lines following the crash.