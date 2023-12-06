Local News State applies for federal money to replace Sagamore Bridge, again If approved, the grant will contribute $1.06 billion to the total $2.13 billion needed for the Sagamore Bridge. The Sagamore Bridge spans the Cape Cod Canal.

The state has applied for a $1.06 billion federal grant to replace the functionally obsolete Sagamore Bridge in Bourne, the first step in Gov. Maura Healey’s new plan to prioritize the replacement of one of the two dilapidated Cape Cod bridges.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation filed a joint application with the United States Army Corps of Engineers, the department announced Tuesday. If approved, the grant money will contribute to the total $2.13 billion needed for the Sagamore Bridge.

The Sagamore Bridge and the Bourne Bridge, which are federally owned assets and operated by the USACE, are nearly 90-years-old. In October, a report by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ed Markey, Rep. Bill Keating warned of “catastrophic” consequences for the region if not replaced.

Advertisement:

State officials believe the replacement of both bridges will cost $4.5 billion. In addition to potential federal assistance, the state said they are preparing a $700 million match through 2028.

In Tuesday’s release, MassDOT and the Federal Funds & Infrastructure Office said the construction is vital for Cape Cod’s economy and emergency preparedness and would reduce crashes by nearly 50 percent.

In January, the Baker-Polito Administration failed to secure federal funding to replace the bridges through a different grant program. In August, Healey decided to focus on just the Sagamore Bridge as grant applications rolled around again.

Healey said the busier Sagamore Bridge will be prioritized over the Bourne Bridge, and the proposed construction won’t interfere with commuters. The state said traffic will use the existing bridge while the new bridge is being constructed. However, at least one lane will be closed during most construction.

Pending federal assistance, a date for the construction to begin is not set.