Police seek mountain biker accused of attacking dog walker in Burlington

A man on a bike accompanied by two dogs allegedly attacked another man and his dog who were walking around the Mill Pond Reservoir in Burlington on Tuesday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., Burlington police received a report that someone attacked a 69-year-old man who was walking his dog in the area, a release noted. A confrontation between the men’s dogs allegedly spurred the incident.

The accused perpetrator also beat the man’s dog, resulting in seriously injury, according to the report given to police.

Authorities want to interview the person of interest in this case, who is described as a white man in his early 30s with an athletic build. The man rode a black mountain bike at the reservoir and had two dogs with him, one of which may be a beagle mix, according to the report.

Burlington police request that anyone with video or information about this incident contact the department at 781-272-1212.