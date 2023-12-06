Local News Police: Suspect stole Waltham police cruiser after crash that injured officer, utility workers The suspect was taken into custody after a foot chase, according to state police.

Authorities are investigating a serious crash in Waltham that injured a police officer and utility workers and ended with police pursuing a suspect on foot.

State police said the crash occurred on Totten Pond Road, injuring a Waltham police officer and contractor at a work site. Police said the suspect in the crash then stole a Waltham police cruiser, fled the scene, and crashed the vehicle. Police pursued the suspect on foot, taking the individual into custody, according to state police.

Investigation underway following serious crash on Totten Pond Rd, Waltham that injured WPD officer and contractor at detail site. Suspect then stole WPD cruiser, fled, then crashed. Foot pursuit followed; suspect in custody. MSP detectives, crime scene & collision recon on scene. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 6, 2023

In a statement obtained by WBZ, National Grid said three of its workers were injured in the crash on Wednesday afternoon and transferred to a local hospital. At least one of the workers suffered serious injuries, according to the station.

“Our thoughts are with the crew members, their families and loved ones,” National Grid said in a statement.

The crash remains under investigation, according to state police.