After Dedham double stabbing, man dies after police subdue him, DA says The two stabbing victims suffered life-threatening injuries and remain hospitalized.

A man died after being tased and pepper-sprayed by Dedham police, who were responding to a double stabbing involving the man’s relatives Wednesday night, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said.

Dedham police responded to a double stabbing report from a residence on Jackson Pond Road around 6 p.m.

Both stabbing victims, who are non-spousal adult relatives of the man, were transported to Boston hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Both victims remain hospitalized, the DA’s office said Thursday morning.

Dedham police said on X that both of the victims are women.

Additional 911 calls led officers to Samuel Pattillo, 36, of 2 Jackson Pond Road, who was walking on nearby Country Club Road. The callers said Pattillo looked to be in “obvious distress,” according to authorities.

“Initial information provided to the District Attorney’s Office is that multiple officers attempted to interact with [Pattillo], who quickly became combative,” the DA’s office said. “Officers deployed two forms of less-lethal force (pepper spray and Taser) in order to subdue the man and place him in custody. When taken into custody, Officers recognized signs of physical distress and began providing life support measures until ambulances arrived.”

Pattillo died later at Beth Deaconess Hospital Needham.

The DA’s office said evidence indicates that no firearms were discharged during the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.