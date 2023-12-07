Teen brought to hospital via helicopter after wrestling practice injury at Essex Tech

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A teenager was reportedly brought to a hospital by a medical helicopter after suffering a serious injury at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School.
The 15-year-old boy suffered a neck injury while at a wrestling practice at Essex Tech Wednesday, WCVB reported. Essex Tech is a vocational high school in Danvers.
The boy was then transported to the State Police barracks in Danvers on Maple Street, near the school. From there, a medical helicopter brought him to Boston Medical Center, according to WCVB.
It is not clear if the boy is a student at Essex Tech.
Danvers Police, State Police, the Danvers Fire Department, and Essex Tech all did not respond to requests for information Thursday morning.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.