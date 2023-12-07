Local News Teen brought to hospital via helicopter after wrestling practice injury at Essex Tech A 15-year-old reportedly suffered a neck injury at the school. Essex Tech in Danvers. Winslow Townson/The Boston Globe

A teenager was reportedly brought to a hospital by a medical helicopter after suffering a serious injury at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School.

The 15-year-old boy suffered a neck injury while at a wrestling practice at Essex Tech Wednesday, WCVB reported. Essex Tech is a vocational high school in Danvers.

The boy was then transported to the State Police barracks in Danvers on Maple Street, near the school. From there, a medical helicopter brought him to Boston Medical Center, according to WCVB.

It is not clear if the boy is a student at Essex Tech.

Danvers Police, State Police, the Danvers Fire Department, and Essex Tech all did not respond to requests for information Thursday morning.