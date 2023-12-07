Local News West Roxbury man arrested after assault on Total Wine employee in Dedham An employee of the Dedham liquor store was confronted by a group of people who "may have been refused service" Sunday night, police said.

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the assault of a liquor store worker that happened in Dedham last weekend.

Gesner Joseph, 22, of West Roxbury is charged with two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, larceny, and intimidation of a witness, Dedham Police said.

Joseph was arraigned in Dedham District Court Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was committed to Norfolk County Correctional Center in lieu of having posted bail, according to court documents.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. on Dec. 3, police said. A Total Wine employee was confronted by a group of people in the parking lot of the Dedham Mall on Providence Highway, where the store is located. A group of between six and eight people who “may have been refused service” on Saturday returned to the store the next day to confront the employee, police said.

The group allegedly assaulted the employee outside the store as it closed. One person displayed a knife, and the employee’s phone was stolen. The victim was evaluated by EMS and refused further medical assistance, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, and officials have not announced the identities of any more suspects.