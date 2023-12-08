Local News Boxford firefighters rescue small dog from icy pond "We were able to utilize our ice rescue suits to swim out to Charlie, bring her back to shore safely, and return her to her owners." Boxford firefighters rescued Charlie from the ice at Cleaveland State Forest on Thursday. Courtesy/Boxford Fire Department

Boxford firefighters rescued a small dog from an icy pond in Cleaveland Farm State Forest on Thursday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, firefighters were called out to the forest to rescue the dog.

“With the cold weather finally here, ice has started forming on some of the ponds and water sources around town. Charlie the dog was able to walk out about 30ft before becoming stuck,” according to the post.

Officials said the ice was too thin for anyone to walk on and retrieve her.

“We were able to utilize our ice rescue suits to swim out to Charlie, bring her back to shore safely, and return her to her owners,” according to the post.

While this incident worked out well, firefighters reminded the public to be cautious around ice.

“Remember, no ice is safe ice,” officials said in the post.