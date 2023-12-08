Local News N.H. man accused of killing Waltham police officer, National Grid worker was driving without a license, court documents show Peter Simon, 54, of Woodsville, N.H., pleaded not guilty in court Thursday morning to 14 charges. Peter Simon, with several visible facial lacerations, was arraigned in Waltham District Court in the traffic deaths of Waltham police officer Paul Tracey and a National Grid worker. The Boston Globe

The man accused of killing a Waltham police officer and a utility worker after a hit and run on Wednesday is facing more than a dozen charges that now include operating a vehicle without a license.

Peter Simon, 54, of Woodsville, N.H., pleaded not guilty in court Thursday morning to 14 charges. He was originally charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of armed robbery. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said after the crash that more charges would be announced in court.

At the arraignment on Thursday, Simon was also charged with failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene with personal injury/death, marked lanes operation, and unlicensed operation, as well as two counts for leaving the scene with property damage and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Simon was driving his pick-up truck down Totten Pond Road on Wednesday around 4 p.m. when he crashed into a vehicle after attempting a U-turn, officials said. He then fled the crash before allegedly striking and killing Waltham police officer Paul Tracey and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson.

Two other National Grid workers were also injured, officials said.

Simon then fled again and struck multiple cars before continuing on foot, then was approached by a Waltham police officer. Simon then allegedly threatened the officer with a knife and stole his police vehicle. He crashed the cruiser and was apprehended after a brief foot chase, according to the DA.

The New Hampshire man was held without bail after his arraignment on Thursday, pending a detention hearing next week.

Tributes and outreach for the men killed and injured have flowed in. Law enforcement honored Tracey in a procession on Thursday night down Lexington Street in Waltham.

Many have turned out to honor Officer Tracey here in Waltham. pic.twitter.com/rDKN7blSPG — Waltham Fire Dept. (@WalthamFireDept) December 8, 2023

The Greg Hill Foundation‘s fundraiser for the victims of the crash already has raised close to $50,000. The fundraiser will benefit the two workers still in the hospital, the foundation said.

A GoFundMe to help Jackson’s family with funeral expenses was launched with a goal of $10,000 Thursday night. More than $30,000 had been raised by Friday morning.

The Boston Bruins announced a raffle for suite tickets and a meet-and-greet with Tuuka Rask to benefit the both families.

The Boston Bruins extend condolences to @WalthamMAPolice and the family of officer Paul Tracey and @nationalgridus and the family of Roderick Jackson. pic.twitter.com/xij7O3ofgS — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 7, 2023