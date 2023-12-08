Local News She was watching ‘NCIS’ with her dad — then he told her he was a fugitive Ashley Randele learned that her father had stolen the equivalent of $1.8 million and then eluded authorities for more than a half-century. Thomas Randele, who changed his name from Ted Conrad after pulling off a bank heist in 1969, with his daughter Ashley Randele. Courtesy of Ashley Randele via The Washington Post





Ashley Randele promised her dying father that she wouldn’t investigate further after he confessed his secret. Hours earlier, Thomas Randele told her that he had changed his name more than a half-century earlier and that authorities were probably still looking for him. But as that revelation kept her awake, she decided she had to know more.

Ashley got on her computer and typed in the name he had given her, a name she hadn’t heard in all her 35 years, a stranger’s name.

She punched “Ted Conrad missing” into Google and hit enter.

“I was so shocked I nearly fell off the bed,” she told The Washington Post.

Article after article revealed that her father had told her only part of the story. More than a half-century before, he had pulled off one of the biggest bank heists in Ohio history and vanished, leaving authorities unaware that he had married, had a daughter and created an unassuming suburban life despite being one of the most wanted criminals in the country.

More than two years after her father’s bombshell confession, Ashley, now 38, is releasing “My Fugitive Dad,” a new season of the podcast series “Smoke Screen.” The six episodes reveal more about her father’s crime, the secret life he led while eluding authorities and her investigation into both after he died of cancer. The first episode dropped Monday.

“This is insane,” she remembered thinking when she learned about her dad’s secret life. “My life is a Lifetime movie.”

What she learned was that on July 11, 1969, Theodore “Ted” Conrad went to his job at Society National Bank in Cleveland. At the end of the day after working his shift, he packed a paper bag with $215,000 – the equivalent of about $1.8 million today – and left for the weekend, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a 2021 news release.

By the time his co-workers came to work Monday morning, noticed that money was missing and realized he hadn’t shown up for work, Conrad had an almost three-day head start on law enforcement, the release said.

Investigators learned that Conrad had become obsessed with the 1968 movie “The Thomas Crown Affair,” in which Steve McQueen plays a rich businessman who hatches a caper to rob a bank because he’s bored. Conrad apparently watched the film at least a half-dozen times and bragged to friends about how he could easily steal money from the bank he worked at. He even told them his plan for doing it.

After the heist, federal investigators checked out leads in D.C., Texas, California, Oregon and Hawaii. Conrad was featured on true crime TV shows, including “America’s Most Wanted” and “Unsolved Mysteries.”

But no one caught Conrad as the months turned to years, and years became decades.

Meanwhile, Theodore Conrad became Thomas Randele, who settled into suburban life in Lynnfield, Mass. In making her podcast, Ashley learned that in the years right after the heist, the newly minted Randele had landed in Boston, renting a penthouse apartment on Beacon Street and not working much.

By the time Randele started dating Ashley’s mother, Kathy Mahan, in the late ’70s and traded a swanky city life for the suburbs, the money was gone, Ashley told The Post. Randele worked as a car salesman at various dealerships in the area, building a loyal customer base. He hit the links every chance he got, honing his skills until he became a scratch golfer. He lived a life that was less “The Thomas Crown Affair” and more “Pleasantville.”

Randele, who changed his name from Ted Conrad after pulling off a bank heist in 1969, with Ashley.

In February 2021, Randele was diagnosed with an aggressive form of lung cancer. He started chemotherapy about a month later, his daughter said. Randele and his family quickly realized he would live only months – a year at most.

Around his first round of chemo, which “hit him really hard,” the three Randeles were sitting on the couch watching “NCIS” when, “out of the blue,” Thomas Randele told his wife and daughter that he had changed his name decades earlier, and there was a good chance that law enforcement was still looking for him.

At first, Ashley thought he was joking because he was “the king of dad jokes,” but she soon realized he was serious. Her father didn’t want to tell them his birth name, but Ashley pressed, saying she had a right to know. Begrudgingly, he revealed that his name had been Ted Conrad.

Ashley promised her father that she wouldn’t investigate his name change. But after going to her bedroom that night and struggling to sleep, she changed her mind. She got on her computer, started researching and found a slew of results about a 20-year-old bank vault teller who had stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars from a bank one Friday afternoon in 1969 and vanished into thin air.

Then she saw a photo of Conrad as a young man.

“I thought, ‘Oh my god, that’s my dad as a kid!'”

Ashley coupled the Conrad backstory with what she knew about her dad: that for decades he had lived an unassuming existence as a husband, father and car salesman. Then she put those two stories together.

“It was just so much all at once,” she said. “It didn’t feel real.”

The next day, Ashley confronted her father. She told him she knew about the bank heist and his life as a fugitive, but it didn’t change her love for him. That being said, she put her foot down: He had to tell her mother the truth. When he would not do so directly, Ashley sat her mother down at a computer, entered the same search term she had used the night before and let the internet divulge her father’s dark secret.

“She just kept saying, ‘Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god,’ over and over again,” Ashley said.

In May of that year, her father died. Ashley and her mother continued to process the bombshell revelation and mourn the loss of a father and husband. And they made a pact: They would posthumously give up their father to federal authorities a year after he died, allowing them to close a long-unsolved case.

But the U.S. Marshals beat them to the punch. Ashley said she’s still not sure what happened, but she knows someone tipped off a crime writer in Cleveland to Randele’s obituary, fingering him as Conrad, and the writer forwarded the information to the Marshals. Ashley said she still doesn’t know who the original tipster is but hopes to find out one day.

After getting the tip, investigators with the Marshals noted that key details in Randele’s obituary lined up with information they knew about Conrad. The obituary showed his birth year as 1947, making him two years older, but he had the same birth date. It listed his actual alma mater and, although his parents were identified with the surname Randele in the obituary, they had the first names of Conrad’s parents: Edward and Ruthabeth.

U.S. Marshals investigators in Cleveland also matched documents Conrad had filled out in the 1960s with more recent ones he had completed, including those he filed in Boston federal court in 2014 during bankruptcy proceedings.

Armed with that information, U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott and some of his deputies traveled to Lynnfield outside Boston and knocked on the Randeles’ door. His wife answered, and Elliott introduced himself before stating his purpose for showing up on her doorstep.

“You probably know why I’m here,” Ashley remembered him saying. “We should talk.”

Because he had already been indicted, her father would have faced arrest and trial.

Ashley said she decided to make a podcast about her father because she wanted people to know he was more than a “20-year-old kid” who made a dumb mistake. Yes, he was a criminal, but he ended up growing up into a “phenomenal” husband and father who dropped her off and picked her up at school, remembered the names of every friend she ever had and brought his wife flowers on a Wednesday just because he thought she should have some.

She’s not asking people to forget about Ted Conrad and his bank heist but that they meet Tom Randele and learn more about him.