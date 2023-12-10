Local News Infant’s body discovered in New Bedford park, DA’s office says An adult walking along the water at Fort Taber discovered a blanket wrapped around the decomposing body of an infant on Saturday, the DA's office said.

The decomposing body of an infant was discovered at a park in New Bedford Saturday afternoon, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

An adult walking along the water at Fort Taber noticed a blanket and an “odor of decay”, the DA’S office said in a press release. New Bedford Police responded at about 12:40 p.m. and located the body, the DA’s office said.

The body was transported to the Massachusetts Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the DA’s office.

The investigation, led by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, and the New Bedford Police, is ongoing, according to the DA’s office.