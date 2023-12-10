Local News MBTA: Green Line Extension repairs will not be completed on time Train service on the Green Line Extension has been closing early at 8:45 p.m. since Nov. 27.

Green Line riders between Union Square and Medford will be taking shuttle buses a little longer than anticipated.

The Green Line Extension (GLX) repairs will not be completed by Dec. 11, according to a press release. The contractors working on the project have been granted an additional seven nights to continue their work.

Train service on the Green Line Extension has been closing early at 8:45 p.m. since Nov. 27. The MBTA said work to regauge the new track, which officials say was constructed incorrectly, will not be completed on time.

The GLX Constructors (GLXC) will also be submitting a complete list of their staff and those staff member’s experience levels under MBTA direction. A production schedule that includes the staff’s full list of resources will also be made.

“The MBTA is committed to ensuring that GLXC completes this work safely, thoroughly and expeditiously. We are disappointed that they could not complete their work on the Green Line Extension on the timeline that they previously projected and, at our direction, they will be bringing in more resources, including more crews,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “We apologize to riders for this inconvenience, and we will continue to do everything in our power to deliver the longer-term, safe, and reliable service that they expect and deserve.”

Currently, only one other Green Line is shut down on the D branch between Riverside and Kenmore for work being done on the Government Center Garage.

While Boston commuters are boldly going where no one has gone before (the shuttle buses between stops on the Green Line), it seems the MBTA is attempting to infuse these shuttle bus rides with a little bit of holiday cheer.

Based on one Bostonian X user, the effectiveness of this strategy is up in the air.

Pop Christmas music on the Green Line shuttle buses? C'mon, @MBTA , you've put the people through enough! — Steve Holt (@TheBostonWriter) December 4, 2023