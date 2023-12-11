Local News Bicyclist accused of attacking man and dog in Burlington turns himself in to police Austin Beliveau, Jr. was arrested and charged with animal cruelty on Monday.

The man accused of attacking a 69-year-old man and his dog while they were walking near Mill Pond Reservoir in Burlington last week turned himself in to police on Monday and was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

Burlington police said Austin Beliveau, Jr., 45, of Woburn turned himself in around noon and was expected to be arraigned in Woburn District Court on the charge of animal cruelty.

Police received a report around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 5 that a 69-year-old man and his dog were attacked while walking around Mill Pond Reservoir. The subsequent investigation determined that two dogs owned by a man on a bicycle, later identified as Beliveau, became involved in a confrontation with the 69-year-old’s dog. Beliveau allegedly used his bike to separate the dogs, causing the walker to fall, and then allegedly beat the 69-year-old man’s dog, causing serious injuries.

The man who was walking did not report any injuries, according to police.