One person killed in Roslindale stabbing

Boston police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Roslindale.
Police said officers responded to the report of a person stabbed around 5:32 p.m. near 63 Bradeen St. The victim, who was suffering from life-threatening injuries, was taken to a local hospital where they later died.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene, and the investigation remains active and ongoing, according to police.
