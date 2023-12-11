Local News One person killed in Roslindale stabbing The stabbing occurred around 5:32 p.m. near 63 Bradeen Street.

Boston police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Roslindale.

Police said officers responded to the report of a person stabbed around 5:32 p.m. near 63 Bradeen St. The victim, who was suffering from life-threatening injuries, was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene, and the investigation remains active and ongoing, according to police.