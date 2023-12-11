Police: Suspects stole $30,000 worth of merchandise from Newbury Street store

Newsletter Signup
Boston police are asking for the public’s help locating suspects who broke into a Newbury Street store early Monday morning and stole approximately $30,000 worth of merchandise.
Police said the break-in occurred around 3:25 a.m. near 47 Newbury Street, the address for the luxury fashion store, Valentino.
Police released images of two individuals they are seeking to identify.
Anyone is being asked to contact detectives at (617) 343-5619 or call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS to share information anonymously or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
