Local News Police: Suspects stole $30,000 worth of merchandise from Newbury Street store Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators. Boston police

Boston police are asking for the public’s help locating suspects who broke into a Newbury Street store early Monday morning and stole approximately $30,000 worth of merchandise.

Police said the break-in occurred around 3:25 a.m. near 47 Newbury Street, the address for the luxury fashion store, Valentino.

Police released images of two individuals they are seeking to identify.

Anyone is being asked to contact detectives at (617) 343-5619 or call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS to share information anonymously or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Assigned to District D-4 Seek the Public’s Help to Identify The Following Individuals in Relation to a Breaking and Entering incident in The Back Bay https://t.co/PYBUQwlLCb pic.twitter.com/81rxozgoRy — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) December 11, 2023