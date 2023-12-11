Local News Rollover crash in Waltham leaves one dead, two injured An investigation by Waltham police and the Middlesex County District Attorney's office remains ongoing.

A rollover crash in Waltham late Saturday night killed one person and sent two others to a local hospital.

Waltham police responded to the vehicle rollover near Margaritas Mexican Restaurant on Moody Street shortly before midnight, according to a release. Emergency responders declared one of the vehicle’s three occupants dead at the scene and transported the other two to a local hospital, where they were treated and released.

Authorities did not immediately release further information, including the identities of those in the crash. An investigation by Waltham police and the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the crash can contact Waltham police at 781-314-3600.