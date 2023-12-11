Local News Watch: Firefighter injured by falling debris in Brockton A firefighter was injured after responding to a fire on Waverly Street in Brockton Monday. A fire displaced residents on Waverly Street in Brockton. Brockton Fire Department

A Brockton firefighter was injured Monday after debris from a charred building fell on him.

The Brockton Fire Department responded to a fire on Waverly Street just after 11 a.m. A “heavy fire” was seen coming from the building’s second floor and extending up to the third floor, according to Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli.

The blaze escalated to a 2-alarm fire. There was an initial report of someone trapped on the third floor. Firefighters searched the building and found no one inside. The resident who was reported to have been trapped was located outside shortly afterwards, Nardelli said.

Nine residents were displaced, according to Boston 25 News.

A camera operator on the scene with 25 News captured the moment that a piece of debris fell on a firefighter. In a video, he can be seen leaving the building amongst a group of other firefighters before being struck on the head and collapsing to the ground. Other firefighters immediately surrounded their injured colleague, who was then reportedly moved into a nearby ambulance via stretcher.

Nardelli said Monday afternoon that the firefighter struck by the debris is “OK,” but remained at a hospital to be evaluated further.

The fire was knocked down by Monday afternoon. Fire officials are investigating its cause.

SCARY MOMENT: A firefighter was battling a blaze at a Brockton home this morning when charred debris broke loose and crashed down on top of him. https://t.co/eaLWSFDnrS pic.twitter.com/Aawo41xM8d — Boston 25 News (@boston25) December 11, 2023