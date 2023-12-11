Local News Watch: Santa arrived by helicopter for North End parade "It's about the children, to see Santa come in, I look at the expression on their faces, that means the world to me."

Santa Claus traded his sleigh for a chopper on Sunday, arriving at the annual Christmas parade in the North End in a red and gold helicopter.

Santa landed at Christopher Columbus Park and posed for some pictures before joining the parade, according to CBS Boston.

“It’s about the children, to see Santa come in, I look at the expression on their faces, that means the world to me,” Ted Tomasone, the parade’s organizer, told the station.

See photos and videos of the big man’s arrival below:

Santa Claus arrived in style for the annual North End Christmas Parade today, as he landed in Boston in a helicopter at Long Wharf! 🎅🚁 pic.twitter.com/cXs16XAiUp — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) December 10, 2023

People waved as Santa arrived via helicopter to the North End Athletic Association’s 51st Annual Christmas Parade. – Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe

Ten month-old Frankie Vatalaro wasn’t thrilled with his visit with Santa at the North End Athletic Association’s 51st Annual Christmas Parade. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

Santa embraced Carmella Giordano, 78, of Somerville, during the North End Athletic Association’s 51st Annual Christmas Parade. – Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe

Santa popped his head out of a sunroof to take part in the North End Athletic Association’s 51st Annual Christmas Parade. – Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe