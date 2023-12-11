Watch: Santa arrived by helicopter for North End parade

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Santa Claus traded his sleigh for a chopper on Sunday, arriving at the annual Christmas parade in the North End in a red and gold helicopter.
Santa landed at Christopher Columbus Park and posed for some pictures before joining the parade, according to CBS Boston.
“It’s about the children, to see Santa come in, I look at the expression on their faces, that means the world to me,” Ted Tomasone, the parade’s organizer, told the station.
See photos and videos of the big man’s arrival below:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.